Dacula grad Tevon Shuler, a freshman at Tennessee Wesleyan, was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s Men’s Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Shuler was second in the triple jump at last week’s Warrior Invite with a school-record distance of 14.54 meters. His showing ranks second in NAIA competition this season.
