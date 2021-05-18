Dacula senior Stephanie Beltran will continue her cross country and track and field career at the University of West Georgia.
Beltran finished 78th in last season’s Class AAAAAA state championship race in Carrollton with a time of 23 minutes, 16.72 seconds. She also placed ninth in the Region 8-AAAAAA meet in 22:06.80.
