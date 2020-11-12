Dacula Falcons (8-AAAAA)
Coach: Clint Jenkins
Record: 5-2, 4-0 region
Last week: Beat Shiloh 51-7
Central Gwinnett Black Knights (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Jason Thompson
Record: 1-7, 0-4 region
Last week: Lost to Winder-Barrow 37-0
Issues with COVID-19 put Central Gwinnett into a hiatus during a tough time, and forced the Black Knights to cram in the remaining region games. A run of three games in eight days began Monday with a 37-0 loss to Winder-Barrow. It continues Friday against Dacula and ends Tuesday, Nov. 17 with a game at Habersham Central in the season finale.
Dacula, which has won five straight since an 0-2 start, has maintained a high level of play despite losing Georgia Tech commit and reigning Daily Post Offensive Player of the Year Kaleb Edwards to a foot injury. A win Friday should set up the Falcons for a winner-take-all region championship game next week at Buford.
Blaine Jenkins (7 of 9 passing for 121 yards, two touchdowns), Donovan Williams (seven rushes for 75 yards, TD) and Andre Wilson (53-yard TD catch) were among Dacula’s offensive standouts in last week’s rout of Shiloh. The defense was led by Kyle Efford (11 tackles, five for losses, one safety, one QB hurry), Dylan Hand (seven tackles, one for loss, one interception for TD, one pass breakup), Reggie Icilien (nine tackles, one QB hurry) and T.J. Young (eight tackles, three for losses, one sack, one QB hurry).
Last meeting: Dacula won 49-28 last year
Location: Central Gwinnett High School
