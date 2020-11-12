©Dale Zanine 2020_09_03 02169.JPG
Buy Now

Scenes from the Brookwood versus Dacula game during Thursday’s game in the Corky Kell Classic at Dacula. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

Dacula Falcons (8-AAAAA)

Coach: Clint Jenkins

Record: 5-2, 4-0 region

Last week: Beat Shiloh 51-7

Central Gwinnett Black Knights (8-AAAAAA)

Coach: Jason Thompson

Record: 1-7, 0-4 region

Last week: Lost to Winder-Barrow 37-0

Issues with COVID-19 put Central Gwinnett into a hiatus during a tough time, and forced the Black Knights to cram in the remaining region games. A run of three games in eight days began Monday with a 37-0 loss to Winder-Barrow. It continues Friday against Dacula and ends Tuesday, Nov. 17 with a game at Habersham Central in the season finale.

Dacula, which has won five straight since an 0-2 start, has maintained a high level of play despite losing Georgia Tech commit and reigning Daily Post Offensive Player of the Year Kaleb Edwards to a foot injury. A win Friday should set up the Falcons for a winner-take-all region championship game next week at Buford.

Blaine Jenkins (7 of 9 passing for 121 yards, two touchdowns), Donovan Williams (seven rushes for 75 yards, TD) and Andre Wilson (53-yard TD catch) were among Dacula’s offensive standouts in last week’s rout of Shiloh. The defense was led by Kyle Efford (11 tackles, five for losses, one safety, one QB hurry), Dylan Hand (seven tackles, one for loss, one interception for TD, one pass breakup), Reggie Icilien (nine tackles, one QB hurry) and T.J. Young (eight tackles, three for losses, one sack, one QB hurry).

Last meeting: Dacula won 49-28 last year

Location: Central Gwinnett High School

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.