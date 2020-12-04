ACWORTH — Make that 15 straight playoff wins at home for Allatoona.
The Buccaneers were dominant on offense in the first half, and once Dacula began stopping the run, Allatoona used its defense and special teams to stay ahead before rolling to a 31-6 win in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs Friday night.
In the state quarterfinals for the seventh time in the last 10 years, Allatoona (11-0) will go on the road to face Westlake next week.
“We tell the kids that, if we can get to the quarterfinals, we've done a great job,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “We're going to try to enjoy it for a minute and see what happens.”
Dacula, which graduated 16 starters from last year's Final Four team, was hitting on all cylinders on its opening drive of the game. The Falcons used more than half of the first quarter to drive 76 yards behind huge gains from running back Kyle Efford, who finished the night with 56 yards on 10 carries. Quarterback Blaine Jenkins hit a clutch nine-yard pass on third and 11 to put Dacula on the Allatoona 2-yard line before Kaleb Edwards punched it in on fourth down.
Following the missed extra point, Dacula was held scoreless. After recording four first downs on their opening drive, the Falcons managed just four first downs for the rest of the way.
“(Allatoona) did a great job, but we did more to ourselves,” Dacula coach Clint Jenkins said. “I thought our defense played decent, but we got the field flipped on us too many times. Against a good football team, you can't do that.”
Allatoona, which took advantage of its great field position throughout the game, started its first drive on its 42 and took a 7-6 lead on an 8-yard run by Jayden Ponder.
Ponder would go on to score two more times — one from seven yards and out and again from three yards — to spot the Buccaneers a 21-6 lead early in the second quarter.
Despite scoring three times, Ponder did not have one of his better games, rushing for 38 yards on 15 carries.
Elan Hall threw for 153 yards with his first four completions going for 13, 15, 45 and 25 yards. Receiver Troy Glenn accounted for 101 of those yards.
Once the Buccaneers took a two-touchdown lead, Hall struggled to hit his receivers and the Buccaneers could not get many yards on the ground. But Allatoona bailed the offense out defensively by intercepting Blaine Jenkins three times.
Early in the second half, Allatoona struck again when Levi Brown blocked a punt on the Dacula 7 before Vinne Canosa caught the ball at the 2 and ran it in.
Allatoona capped the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 35-yard field goal from Gray Kelley.
