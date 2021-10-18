urgent Dacula's Maia Mumpfield commits to Georgia State From Staff Reports Oct 18, 2021 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Maia Mumpfield Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dacula senior Maia Mumpfield committed Monday to the Georgia State University softball program. Mumpfield is a standout at pitcher and first base for the Region 8-AAAAAA champion Falcons. Recommended for you +17 PHOTOS: Apple unveils new products during Monday event Apple showed off its second batch of new products ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. 