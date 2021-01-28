Dacula’s Lazaria Spearman, one of the nation’s top junior recruits, committed Thursday afternoon to the University of Miami (Fla.) women’s basketball program.
The 6-foot-3 Spearman has been a Daily Post Super Six selection each of the past two seasons. She averaged 16.9 points, 14.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals last season as the Falcons went 26-4, the best season in school history, and won their first region championship in 50 years. She was named the Class AAAAAA North Georgia Player of the Year last season.
She is averaging 20 points, 14 rebounds and 3.1 blocks this season. Her 1,232 career points rank fourth in school history and her 1,038 rebounds rank second in school history.
