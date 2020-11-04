Dacula’s Karsyn Rodney and Mill Creek’s Jake Peters were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country coaches.
Rodney earned the award after winning the Region 8-AAAAAA championship in 19 minutes, 52 seconds on the Winder course. Peters was the runner-up in Region 8-AAAAAAA with a time of 16:33 at the International Horse Park in Conyers.
