230511-high, pole-JamieSpaar-12.jpg

Dacula's Danah Nembhard won the Class AAAAAAA high jump state title on May 11, 2023 at McEachern.

 Jamie Spaar

POWDER SPRINGS — A pair of state titles from Dacula jumper Danah Nembhard highlighted a big day for Gwinnett athletes in the Class AAAAAAA State Track and Field Championships, which began Thursday at McEachern.

Nembhard won two of the five state titles earned by local athletes, joining fellow girls champions Jaci Wright of Buford and Christianne Akintayo of Archer. Wright took first in the long jump, and Akintayo was AAAAAAA’s best in the shot put.

