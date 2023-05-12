POWDER SPRINGS — A pair of state titles from Dacula jumper Danah Nembhard highlighted a big day for Gwinnett athletes in the Class AAAAAAA State Track and Field Championships, which began Thursday at McEachern.
Nembhard won two of the five state titles earned by local athletes, joining fellow girls champions Jaci Wright of Buford and Christianne Akintayo of Archer. Wright took first in the long jump, and Akintayo was AAAAAAA’s best in the shot put.
Mill Creek’s Joseph Alexander was Gwinnett’s lone boys champion Thursday with a victory in the long jump at 24 feet, 3 3/4 inches, a top-25 U.S. performance. He hit his winning distance on his second jump.
Nembhard was the star of the girls meet with state titles in the high jump at 5-6 and in the triple jump at 40-9, a top-25 U.S. mark. Her second-best jump of 40-1 1/2 also would have won state.
Wright won state in the long jump at 19-4 1/2, hitting that distance with her sixth and final jump.
Akintayo won on her final throw of 44-7 1/2, which overcame the lead of Dacula’s Noelle Igberaese, whose 44-4 1/4 held on for second place. Igberaese also was runner-up in the discus at 141-6. Grayson teammates Kameryn Hannon (136-10) and Kijana Callwood (133-5) were third and fourth, respectively, in discus.
Other top girls performers Thursday included Mill Creek’s Victoria Freeland (second, pole vault, 11-6), North Gwinnett’s Adaora Tagbo (third, triple jump, 39-6 3/4) and Peachtree Ridge’s Mya Hines (fourth, high jump, 5-4).
Gwinnett’s top boys finishers after Alexander were Mill Creek’s Timothy Lamb (second, pole vault, 14-6), Archer’s Elijah Callahan (second, high jump, 6-4), Parkview’s Cortez Smith (second, shot put, 53-2) and Duluth’s Anthony Miller (third, discus, 157-4)
