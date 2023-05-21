ATLANTA — Dacula’s Chance Jones won the 800-meter boys race in this weekend’s Wingfoot Night of Champions, hosted by the Atlanta Track Club at George C. Griffin Track.
Jones, the Class AAAAAAA state champion in the event, won with a time of 1 minute, 50.71 seconds.
Gwinnett’s other top eight boys finishers in the meet included Mill Creek’s Joseph Alexander (second, long jump, 24 feet, 3 1/4 inches), Shiloh’s Eric Barker (second, triple jump, 48-6 and seventh, 300 hurdles, 38.24), Shiloh’s Bryce Southerland (third, 110 hurdles, 13.88), Grayson’s Brady Daniels (third, 400, 48.08), South Gwinnett’s Pierre Ford (third, long jump, 23-0 and eighth, 100, 10.69), Shiloh’s Marcus Thompson (sixth, triple jump, 45-0), Shiloh’s George Benjamin (seventh, 110 hurdles, 14.20), Parkview’s David Garcia (seventh, 800, 1:55.34), Grayson’s Sean Dyer (eighth, 300 hurdles, 38.51), Mill Creek’s Demarko Lawler Jr. (eighth, long jump, 22-1 1/4) and Collins Hill’s Jameson Pifer (seventh, 3,200, 9:37.24).
Dacula’s Danah Nembhard was the girls high jump runner-up at 5-6 and took third in the triple jump at 39-1 1/2. Gwinnett also got top eight girls efforts from Mountain View’s Karsen Phillips (fourth, 100, 11.88 and sixth, long jump, 17-11 3/4), Greater Atlanta Christian’s Ava Kitchings (second, long jump, 19-1), Archer’s Christianne Akintayo (third, shot put, 41-3), Buford’s Jaci Wright (third, 100 hurdles, 14.03), Hebron Christian’s Libby Jackson (fourth, pole vault, 12-1 1/2), Archer’s Kyndall Sessom (sixth, 100, 11.95), Peachtree Ridge’s Sydney Augmon (sixth, 800, 2:14.83), Mill Creek’s Victoria Freeland (seventh, pole vault, 11-7 3/4) and Mill Creek’s Arianna Cox-Cole (eighth, long jump, 17-8 1/2).
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.