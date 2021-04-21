Dacula senior Blaine Jenkins completed a rare feat Monday in a Region 8-AAAAAA victory over Central Gwinnett.
The right-hander struck out the side on nine pitches for an immaculate inning, a late-season highlight for a Falcons team that will miss the playoffs after some close losses.
“Blaine gets in the zone and gets in attack mode,” Dacula head coach Scott Gaffney said. “He has done a phenomenal job of just being very aware of what he is good at. He’s a tremendous first-pitch strike guy. He’s a great job of attacking the leadoff hitter. … The inning went so fast because he’s a high-tempo guy. The inning came and went very quickly.”
Jenkins almost accomplished the feat twice this season. He had a 10-pitch, three-strikeout inning in a game against Rockdale, throwing one ball to the second batter he faced in the inning.
Jenkins, who hasn’t committed to a college, also played football for Dacula’s successful teams the past few seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.