CARROLLTON — The longest race in the Class AAAAAA Track and Field Championships featured a thrilling finish Friday night.
Dacula senior Ben Butcher won his first state championship in the 3,200-meter run with a narrow victory over runner-up Patrick Motes of Rome. Butcher’s winning time of 9 minutes, 20.08 seconds was barely ahead of the 9:20.63 clocked by Motes, and not far ahead of Creekview’s Bryson Gates, who took third in 9:21.54.
Butcher, fourth in the 1,600 a day earlier, capped a big season that also saw him win the 3,200 at both the Region 8-AAAAAA (9:35.87) and Gwinnett County (9:22.95) meets.
Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon was seventh in the 3,200 in 9:30.63, and he joined Demarian Murray, Andy Salgado and Paul Parrish on a third-place 3,200 relay in 8:07.73.
In the AAAAAA girls 3,200, Lanier’s Annette Rodriguez was eighth (11:26.09).
