Dacula senior Alex Tapia has committed to the University of North Georgia men’s soccer program.
Tapia, a defender, plays club soccer for GSA.
Dacula senior Alex Tapia has committed to the University of North Georgia men’s soccer program.
Tapia, a defender, plays club soccer for GSA.
Scenes from the Second Round of The Masters golf tournament in Augusta Ga, on Friday, April 9, 2021. Click for more.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. #NationalPecanMonth
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.