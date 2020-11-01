Dacula senior Adam Watkins committed Saturday to the Kennesaw State University football program.
Watkins is a standout on the offensive and defensive line for the Falcons, helping them to state semifinal appearances in 2018 and 2019. He also is a state champion thrower in track and field.
