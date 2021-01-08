Dacula head wrestling coach Wes Cooper reached the 200-win mark in dual victories Friday night in the Falcons’ matches at Oconee County.
Cooper, a Winder-Barrow grad, has been Dacula’s head wrestling coach since 2010 after previously spending three seasons as Newton’s head coach.
“Wes is a great representation of Dacula High School athletics,” Dacula athletic and activities director Zach Smith said. “He's been a mainstay in Dacula athletics who loves his kids and runs his program with integrity.”
