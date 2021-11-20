BRUNSWICK — In a football game that perhaps looked more like a preseason scrimmage than a state playoff game due to all the mistakes made by both teams, it was Dacula that survived its own mishaps and made the hometown Pirates pay big-time for theirs.
And thus in the end, the Falcons pulled out a hard-fought 29-21 win at Glynn County Stadium to advance to the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals for the third time in four seasons.
“At this point in the playoffs, every team is so good that you really don’t win the game,” said Dacula first-year head coach Casey Vogt. “It’s who makes the fewest mistakes. We both made plenty of mistakes, but at the critical time at the end of the game, they made one more mistake than we did.”
The Falcons (8-4), seeded No. 2 from Region 8-AAAAAA, will now be at home next week in the quarterfinals against Johns Creek (9-3) which knocked off Evans 45-14 in its second-round game on Friday. Johns Creek, which upset Rome in the opening round last week, is the No. 4 seed from Region 7.
Brunswick saw its best season in more than two decades come to a crashing conclusion. The Pirates (11-1) completed their first unbeaten regular season since playing for a state championship in 1999 on their way to claiming this year’s Region 2 title and top playoff seed. They defeated Tucker 60-26 last Saturday to open the playoffs and reach the second round for the third consecutive season under head coach Sean Pender, now in his fifth season with the program.
The Pirates have not advanced beyond the second round since that 1999 campaign when they also bounced Parkview from the playoffs in a quarterfinal game at GC Stadium. The Pirates are now 0-7 in second-round games since that 1999 season.
Dacula, which opened up a 14-0 advantage on the Pirates, could have put away this game sooner, but instead had to battle to the end to hold off Brunswick’s comeback attempt.
The Falcons sealed the win when senior defensive back Nicholous Nelson intercepted a Brunswick pass inside their 10-yard line in the closing seconds.
It was also Nelson who had just picked off a pass by the Pirates on their previous possession which he returned 60 yards for a touchdown and the 29-21 lead that stood after Brunswick blocked the extra-point attempt which kept the home team within a touchdown and two-point play of tying the score.
The Pirates had just recovered an onside kick at their own 46 after pulling within 23-21 on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Sutton Ellis to Naverious Williams who came away with the ball after it was nearly intercepted by a Dacula defender just inside in the left corner of the end zone.
The Falcons never trailed in the game, though it was tied 14-14 going into halftime after the Falcons jumped out front early.
Kyle Efford, a 3-star linebacker and running back who is committed to Georgia Tech, went 14 yards for the game’s first touchdown on third-and-1 on Dacula’s second offensive series, which covered 59 yards.
Efford, who ran for a game-best 187 yards and two scores on 21 carries, threw a touchdown pass of 20 yards to Festus Davies early in the second quarter to make it a 14-0 game after the extra-point kick.
Brunswick appeared stunned, but instantly gained renewed energy when senior running back Chuckobe Hill, one of the team leaders and top play-makers, sped 63 yards for a touchdown on the Pirates’ first play from scrimmage on their ensuing possession.
The Pirates then made a stop deep in their own territory to force a Dacula punt from the end zone. The punt rolled dead just beyond the 40, but Brunswick accepted a penalty against the Falcons and forced them to punt again from the 1-yard line. This time, the punt only went to the 23, and the Pirates took over from there.
Four plays later, on fourth-and-1, Hill went off the left side for 14 yards and his second score which tied the game with 3:19 left before halftime.
Brunswick had a chance to take charge in the third quarter but could not score on the Falcons on back-to-back possessions with the ball deep in their territory.
The second half actually started with BHS getting a punt blocked when kicking from its own end zone, but the ball went past the line of scrimmage and bounced off a Dacula player. The Pirates got on the loose ball and kept possession at the 16.
The Pirates would drive inside Dacula’s 20 and benefited from a pass interference call on a fourth-down play from the 25 which gave them a new set of downs at the 12. But on fourth-and-3 from the 5, the Pirates suffered a costly delay of game penalty which backed them up to the 10.
The Pirates then elected to attempt a 27-yard field goal which was way off the mark.
Dacula went on offense just inside the 5-minute mark from its 20, and on first down, a deflected pass near their sideline was intercepted by Brunswick’s Ty’ler Sams who returned the ball to the 7.
But again, the Pirates would fail to score. Hill, who gained 147 yards on 21 attempts on the night, carried for 3 yards on first down, but then Brunswick tried to run a sweep left with a young receiver and lost 13 yards. Another delay penalty and two incomplete passes led to a turnover on downs with 2:32 left in the third.
Dacula would drive all the way to the Brunswick 3 and had the ball second-and-goal to start the fourth. On third down from the 1, Efford would leap and attempt to dive over the pile, but he lost the ball on a fumble as he flipped in the air and came down hard on the ground just outside the goal line.
The Pirates would have to go on offense from their 1, and on first down, the Falcons stuffed Hill in the end zone after he took a handoff for a safety that broke the deadlock and gave Dacula the lead once again at 16-14.
The Falcons turned over the ball near midfield after the Pirates had to kick to them on a fumble after a bad snap in shotgun formation, but Brunswick couldn’t capitalize as it gave the ball back to Dacula at the Falcon 34. Dacula would drive 66 yards in eight plays with Efford scoring on third-and-goal from the 2 to finish off the key touchdown drive.
Of course, the game was still long from over, but the Falcons outlasted the Pirates to earn the chance to play another week.
“We have to play a dang good Johns Creek team,” Vogt said. “We saw them this summer at our padded camp. I know they are really well-coached and talented, so we’ve got to come ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.