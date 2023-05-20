Dacula’s Danah Nembhard and Chance Jones earned two of the top four individual awards at the season-ending Gwinnett All-County Track and Field Awards Ceremony.
Nembhard was voted the Girls Field Event Athlete of the Year, while Jones was the Boys Runner of the Year. The other two major award-winners were Buford’s Sydney Harris as Girls Runner of the Year, and Mill Creek’s Joseph Alexander as Boys Field Athlete of the Year.
The Coach of the Year honors went to Greater Atlanta Christian’s Brad Kinser for the girls and to Shiloh’s Devin Jones for the boys.
The following athletes also were recognized at the event:
Girls All-County Team
Christianne Akintayo, Archer
Samiya Wayne, Archer
Tanii O’Gwin, Archer
Dimeshia Dukes, Archer
Princess Okoye, Archer
Kyndall Sessom, Archer
Macy Felton, Brookwood
Kayci Jordan, Brookwood
Trinity Thurman, Brookwood
Ashley Moseley, Brookwood
Serena Tate, Brookwood
Janai Jones, Brookwood
Chloe Perryman, Brookwood
Elle Bass, Brookwood
Madison Campbell, Brookwood
Israel Anderson, Buford
Dominique Brown, Buford
Quinn Conwell, Buford
Ariana Thomas, Buford
Jaci Wright, Buford
Sydney Harris, Buford
Marie Tchocksi, Dacula
Noelle Igberaese, Dacula
Danah Nembhard, Dacula
Dallas Guy, Dacula
Lailah Green, Discovery
Andrea Taylor, Grayson
Kameryn Hannon, Grayson
Ava Kitchings, Greater Atlanta Christian
Nia Wilson, Greater Atlanta Christian
Morgan Collins, Greater Atlanta Christian
Ivy Holland, Greater Atlanta Christian
Elizabeth Cloudt, Greater Atlanta Christian
Libby Jackson, Hebron Christian
Kayla Lane, Hebron Christian
Alexis Wright, Lanier
Gamyzhae Williams, Lanier
Victoria Freeland, Mill Creek
Jewel Wells, Mill Creek
Karsen Phillips, Mountain View
Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett
Daylin Gibson, Peachtree Ridge
Ron-Niah Wright, Peachtree Ridge
Sydney Augmon, Peachtree Ridge
Anne McSweeney, Wesleyan
Julie Anne Bush, Wesleyan
Kyra Brubaker, Wesleyan
Abigail Glover, Wesleyan
Boys All-County Team
Braylen Brooks, Archer
Austin Anderson, Archer
Steven McCartney, Archer
Conner Robbins, Archer
Bryce Dopson, Brookwood
Caleb Shakespeare, Brookwood
Charlie Thomas, Brookwood
Joshua Crum, Brookwood
Ervin Pearson, Buford
Devin Williams, Buford
Jeremiah Colbert, Buford
Jordan Allen, Buford
Osiris Gilbert, Buford
K.J. Bolden, Buford
Ethan Ervin, Buford
Jameson Pifer, Collins Hill
Chance Jones, Dacula
Jaden Wiley, Duluth
Owynn Brown, Grayson
Brady Daniels, Grayson
Owen Anderson, Hebron Christian
Demarko Lawler Jr., Mill Creek
Timothy Lamb, Mill Creek
Jaiden Patterson, Mill Creek
Joseph Alexander, Mill Creek
Methias Carter, Mountain View
Elijah Jenkins, Parkview
Joshua Haynes, Parkview
Keonte Knight, Parkview
Caleb Hamilton, Parkview
David Garcia, Parkview
Justin Tweh, Peachtree Ridge
Eric Barker, Shiloh
Sherman Lattimore, Shiloh
Sanaljay Bentley, Shiloh
Zion Atkinson, Shiloh
Alexander Phillips, Shiloh
Bryce Southerland, Shiloh
George Benjamin, Shiloh
Girls All-County Honorable Mention
Emmy Miner, Archer; Nayana Pringle, Berkmar; Allie Wardle, Brookwood; Tavye Borders, Buford; Kam Munson, Collins Hill; Breann Miller, Dacula; Tickia Sutton, Discovery; Aziyah Durant, Duluth; Kijana Callwood, Grayson; Kelsey Bailey, Greater Atlanta Christian; Hoake Mazzawi, Hebron Christian; Alexis Wright, Lanier; Kaelyn Yeboah, Meadowcreek; Arianna Cox-Cole, Mill Creek; Hailee Jackson Morgan, Mountain View; Jillian Salmon, Norcross; Kendal Godfrey, North Gwinnett; Jade Toombs, Parkview; Savannah Lee, Peacthree Ridge; Kilaya Lucien, Shiloh; Kyla Ramey, South Gwinnett; Eva Murphy, Wesleyan
Boys All-County Honorable Mention
Elijah Callahan, Archer; David Alfaro, Berkmar; Cameron Bobcomb, Brookwood; Jayden Ivaniciuc, Buford; Brandon Brown, Collins Hill; Isaac Nyenabo, Dacula; Ishmael Neblett, Discovery; Lyndon Nichols, Duluth; Sean Dyer, Grayson; Gabe Daniels, Greater Atlanta Christian; Jordan Bartleson, Hebron Christian; Da’Marcus Ash, Lanier; Treshaun Bell, Meadowcreek; Timothy Lamb, Mill Creek; A.J. Cheek, Mountain View; Floyd Samuels Jr., Norcross; Moses Mitchell, North Gwinnett; Cortez Smith, Parkview; Kylen Thorps, Peachtree Ridge; Alexander Phillips, Shiloh; Pierre Ford, South Gwinnett; Wood Moore, Wesleyan
