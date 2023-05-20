230511-high, pole-JamieSpaar-12.jpg

Dacula’s Danah Nembhard won the Class AAAAAAA high jump state title on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at McEachern.

Dacula’s Danah Nembhard and Chance Jones earned two of the top four individual awards at the season-ending Gwinnett All-County Track and Field Awards Ceremony.

Nembhard was voted the Girls Field Event Athlete of the Year, while Jones was the Boys Runner of the Year. The other two major award-winners were Buford’s Sydney Harris as Girls Runner of the Year, and Mill Creek’s Joseph Alexander as Boys Field Athlete of the Year.

