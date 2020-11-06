CARROLLTON — Top finishes by the Dacula tandem of Ben Butcher and Karsyn Rodney, as well as the Lanier girls cross country team, headlined Gwinnett’s efforts at the Class AAAAAA state championship meet Friday.
Butcher was eighth overall in 17 minutes, 7.78 seconds, and Rodney was the top local finisher in the girls race in 13th at 21:07.82.
Lanier finished 10th in the girls team standings behind top-100 finishers Annette Rodriguez (21st, 21:29.49), Katie Kress (68th, 22:59.17), Emely Carbajal (95th, 23:50.74) and Alyssa Willis (98th, 23:55.35).
The Dacula girls were 18th with Rodney, Stephanie Beltran (78th, 23:16.72) and Samantha Carrera (92nd, 23:48.13) in the top 100. Buford’s girls took 20th with top finishes from Callie Snell (54th, 22:23.25) and Caroline Snell (63rd, 22:45.21).
Lanier’s boys team was 17th led by Nicholas Phillips (49th, 18:26.85) and Gavin Lynch (96th, 19:06.48), and Buford was 22nd behind Carter Hales (92nd, 19:03.72) and James Morgan (94th, 19:05.05).
Butcher and the Dacula boys ended up in 28th.
Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon, who qualified as an individual, finished 58th in 18:30.62.
