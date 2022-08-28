DACULA — Dacula's softball team improved to 9-1 after taking both ends of round robin play against Parkview High School and North Atlanta High School on Saturday.
In the first matchup, a 7-1 victory for Dacula, it was the battle of Olivias on the mound with Olivia Kotowski starting for Parkview and Olivia Howard pitching a complete game for Dacula. Isabel Salinas (9) came in to relieve Kotowski midway through the game, often frustrating hitters with an unhittable changeup.
Normally sporting the long ball, Dacula's runs came instead from stringing together timely hits and stolen bases. Kyla Maxwell (12) scored Parkview's only run of the game and made several impressive plays in the field. Dacula's defense kept Parkview from mounting a comeback with several impressive plays, including a diving catch in right field by junior Lyric Stewart (22) and an extra-base robbing play in left by junior Quinn Lockhart (9).
The middle game in the heat of the midday sun featured Parkview against North Atlanta with Kotowski again getting the start for Parkview against Warriors sophomore Charlotte Smith (15). The pitchers' duel saw the game stay scoreless until after a stoppage in play for a heat emergency involving the home plate umpire. When play resumed nearly half an hour later, the Panthers bats heated up, stringing together hits to plate four runs in their victory. Excellent pitching and defense held the Warriors in check for a 4-0 final.
The last game of the day pitted North Atlanta against the home squad, Dacula. Sophomore lefty Vivian Carroll (10) threw for the Warriors against Falcons senior Elise Poss (20). Dacula put up a run early with Sydney Spayd scoring from third when Emily Stern got in a pickle trying to steal second. It wasn't until the fourth inning when the pitching star from the first game, Olivia Howard, came to the plate and truly broke the game open with a home run that smashed into the batting cage netting past the left centerfield wall.
Several young and upcoming Falcons, Liana Rodriguez, Mary Faulkner and Kayla Dozier mixed with standout seniors Stern, Spayd and Emily Digby (30) to back up Poss with outstanding defense to secure a 4-0 victory for the team's second win of the day.
