When the AAU Junior Olympics were held this year in Greensboro, N.C., two new track and field athletes, sisters Joy and Zoe Dennis were there proudly representing Georgia — Joy Dennis in the 400-meter race and Zoe Dennis in the long jump.
The event was held July 30-Aug. 6 with multiple sports competitions around the city, but the track and field events were held at the North Carolina A&T Truist Stadium. This year's season was the first for these Dacula sisters from Fort Daniel Elementary School. Although they've participated in sports before, they joined the Striders Track Club in March, and after competing in several meets, and experiencing wins and losses — they qualified for the Junior Olympics during the Taylors, South Carolina Regional qualifier in July, which included Georgia and South Carolina athletes. The girls came in fifth and sixth in their sports respectively and qualified for the coveted national event.
Their season was not without periods of great disappointment. Joy sat out for several weeks due to a shin splint, but she was able to continue building endurance while participating on the swim team with her sister. When Joy returned to compete for the final few meets of the season, she ran with fresh legs and decided to leave it all on the track by coming in first in her heat.
After starting the long jump mid-season, Zoe continued to compete, but she tore a toenail off a few days before the Junior Olympics qualifier. Nevertheless, she placed sixth in the region within her age group.
Although neither girl medaled in Greensboro, they are now ranked nationally and within the state (Joy, 10-year-old girls fifth in Georgia in 400 meters and Zoe, 9-year-old girls second Georgia in Long Jump). For these honor roll students, the season taught them character, the value of hard work, discipline and grit. When they are not competing, they keep busy playing violin and enjoying outdoor activities. Joy performs with the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra, and Zoe is an intuitive learner often immersed in a science project.
