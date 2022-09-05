image.png

When the AAU Junior Olympics were held this year in Greensboro, N.C., two new track and field athletes, sisters Joy and Zoe Dennis were there proudly representing Georgia — Joy Dennis in the 400-meter race and Zoe Dennis in the long jump.

The event was held July 30-Aug. 6 with multiple sports competitions around the city, but the track and field events were held at the North Carolina A&T Truist Stadium. This year's season was the first for these Dacula sisters from Fort Daniel Elementary School. Although they've participated in sports before, they joined the Striders Track Club in March, and after competing in several meets, and experiencing wins and losses — they qualified for the Junior Olympics during the Taylors, South Carolina Regional qualifier in July, which included Georgia and South Carolina athletes. The girls came in fifth and sixth in their sports respectively and qualified for the coveted national event.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.