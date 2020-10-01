Dacula Falcons (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Clint Jenkins
Record: 0-2
Last week: Had a bye
Mountain View Bears (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: John Poitevint
Record: 1-3
Last week: Lost to Jefferson 40-7
Dacula, already with two byes, is looking for its first win of 2020 after playing a pair of close games over the past month. The Falcons lost 40-34 in four overtimes to Brookwood in the Corky Kell Classic, then lost 20-14 to rival Mill Creek two weeks ago.
They fell behind 17-0 early in the second quarter to Mill Creek and kept fighting back, scoring in the waning seconds for the final six-point margin. Another close game could be in the works this Friday — only 12 points have separated the Bears and the Falcons the past two years.
“Mountain View is a good rivalry game for us and another good 7A test before region play starts,” Jenkins said. “Coach Poitevint will do a great job with them. I know they will be ready to play Friday night. For us it's another opportunity to get our level of play more consistent.”
Mountain View is on a three-game losing streak after beating Shiloh in the season opener, its first game under new head coach Poitevint. Breaking that skid won’t be easy against Dacula, a state semifinalist in Class AAAAAA the past two seasons.
“Dacula is your typical Dacula football team,” said Poitevint, a former assistant coach at Dacula from 2004-10. “They play fast, physical football and are well-coached. Kaleb Edwards is one of the best players in the state and they feature him in many ways. They have played in the semifinals the last two years, so their kids know how to win. Our kids are excited to compete against another top-10 team this week. It will be a challenge.”
While the Bears lost to surging Jefferson last Friday, they saw bright spots in Nathan Payne (15 of 21 passing for 125 yards, TD), Mossiah Carter (nine catches for 79 yards, TD), Jaquan Ivy (14 tackles, one for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery) and Darren Baggett (one blocked PAT, one pressure to force missed PAT).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Dacula won 28-23 last year
Location: Mountain View High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.