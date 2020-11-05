Shiloh Generals (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Tino Ierulli
Record: 2-5, 1-2 region
Last week: Lost to Buford 44-0
Dacula Falcons (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Clint Jenkins
Record: 4-2, 3-0 region
Last week: Had a bye
Shiloh’s record could be much better at this point after playing six close games and winning just two of them — 7-0 over Denmark and 41-34 over Central Gwinnett. The losses include 20-13 to South Gwinnett (5-2), 50-35 to Westlake (5-1) and 35-28 to Winder-Barrow. The Generals have been close in every game until last Friday’s lopsided loss to Buford, a 2019 state champion. Antonio Meeks has provided a spark for the Generals, particularly of late.
Another big challenge awaits Friday in Dacula, fresh off back-to-back Final Four appearances the past two seasons. After an 0-2 start, the Falcons have won four straight, including three in region play. They had last week off to rest and recover for the return to region play.
Dacula’s rushing attack continues to lead the offense with Kyle Efford rushing for 745 yards and 13 touchdowns on only 99 carries. Quarterback Blaine Jenkins (748 passing yards, five TDs) is coming off one of his best games two weeks ago when he completed 9 of 13 passes for 209 yards and two TDs, in addition to rushing for a score in a 50-13 rout of Habersham Central. Linebacker T.J. Young also excelled in the Habersham win with 11 tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble, a safety and a quarterback hurry.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Dacula won 14-7 in 2015
Location: Dacula High School
