DACULA — The first half of Saturday's first-round Class AAAAAA playoff game between Pope and Dacula saw both football teams trade blows.
But the second half saw Dacula's defense and special teams take over as the Falcons advanced to the second round next week, defeating the Greyhounds 36-12. They will play the Tucker-Brunswick winner in the next round.
"It's nice (to get the win)," said first-year Dacula head coach Casey Vogt. "We missed some opportunities they gave us and we have some things we need to clean up."
The Falcons came out as bruisers on their first drive as Kyle Efford shredded Pope's defense with four double-digit yardage runs to move the ball down to the 7. Two plays later, quarterback Austin Adcock faked a handoff to Efford and rolled on a naked bootleg to hit paydirt as no Pope defender was in the area, giving the Falcons an early 7-0 lead with 8:32 left in the first quarter.
The Falcons' (8-3) defense came up big on Pope's first drive, stopping 4th-and-2 attempt inches short to give the offense back the ball.
On Pope's next drive, a short pass from quarterback Patrick Lowe to Cam Bleshoy was fumbled and recovered by Dacula's Jayden Bethea.
After Dacula couldn't do anything on offense after the turnover, the Greyhounds got to work starting with an inside screen pass to Phil Sims Jr. that went for 62 yards down to the Dacula 21. Three plays later, Sims rushed it in from the 4, bringing the score to 7-6 with 9:07 to go in the second quarter.
The teams continued to trade blows through the rest of the first half as neither offense could gain much ground.
The second half was a much different story for the Falcons and it started on Pope's first drive when Festus Davies blocked a Pope punt. Jonathan Williams picked up the ball on the 4 and ran it in, giving the Falcons a 14-6 lead less than two minutes into the third quarter.
Special teams continued to work their magic on the next drive as Amani Epphriam returned the ball 31 yards after the punt, down to the 25. However, a field-goal attempt by Nick Daniel was blocked, leaving the score at 14-6.
Later in the quarter, Lowe dropped back to pass and threw directly to Efford, who also plays linebacker for the Falcons. Efford returned it 16 yards for a touchdown, giving the Falcons a 21-6 lead.
"Any time a defense steps up like that, they give you a chance to win," Vogt said.
Pope answered as the fourth quarter began, methodically moving the ball down the field on a 12-play, 80-yard drive, aided by facemask and pass interference penalties by the Falcons.
Then, on first down, Lowe found Sims on an inside screen with Sims then racing towards the end zone. The ensuing two-point conversion failed, leaving the score at 21-12 with 10:43 to go in the game.
Dacula responded on the second play of its next drive when Adcock found Percy Williams on a quick slant. With no safety in the area, Williams was able to outrun his defender for the 57-yard score. The two-point conversion rush by Efford made the score 29-12 with 9:56 to go in the game.
On Pope's next drive, Bethea continued his dominant performance on defense, intercepting Lowe to give the ball right back to the Falcons. Two plays later, Matthew Haber burst through the middle and raced 67 yards for the game's final points.
Efford finished the game with 17 carries for 121 yards, while Haber had eight carries for 95 yards.
Pope was led by Lowe, who went 24-for-44 for 287 yards. Bleshoy finished with nine catches for 100 yards, while Joel Brock had seven catches for 88 yards.
Pope 0 6 0 6 - 12
Dacula 7 0 14 15 - 36
FIRST QUARTER
Dacula: Austin Adcock 6 run (Nick Daniel kick) 8:32
SECOND QUARTER
Pope: Phil Sims Jr. 4 run (kick failed) 9:07
THIRD QUARTER
Dacula: Jonathan Williams 4 blocked punt return (Daniel kick) 10:36
Dacula: Kyle Efford 16 interception return (Daniel kick) 3:00
FOURTH QUARTER
Pope: Sims 13 pass from Patrick Lowe (conversion failed) 10:43
Dacula: Percy Williams 57 pass from Adcock (Efford 2-pt. conversion) 9:56
Dacula: Matthew Haber 67 run (Daniel kick) 6:46
