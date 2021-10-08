9297.png

Dacula logo

MOUNT AIRY — After trailing at halftime, Dacula pulled away for a 35-17 win at Habersham Central in Region 8-AAAAAA play on Friday.

The Falcons got behind 17-14 after two quarters before outscoring Habersham 21-0 in the second half.

Dacula improves to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in region play, while Habersham drops to 2-5 and 0-3.

