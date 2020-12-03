Dacula Falcons (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Clint Jenkins
Record: 7-3
Last week: Beat Alexander 49-24
Allatoona Buccaneers (6-AAAAAA)
Coach: Gary Varner
Record: 10-0
Last week: Beat Johns Creek 24-0
After a shutout loss to Buford in the region championship game, Dacula’s offense got going in last week’s first-round win over Alexander in Class AAAAAA.
Georgia Tech recruit Kaleb Edwards had 300 yards of offense (147 rushing, 153 receiving, two touchdowns), Kyle Efford rushed for 108 yards and three scores and Blaine Jenkins was 12 of 14 passing for 211 yards and a TD. Donovan Williams had two catches for 30 yards.
Matching that offensive success in the second could prove difficult against unbeaten Allatoona and its stingy defense. The Buccaneers, state champions in Class AAAAA in 2015, allow 7.1 points per game and they haven’t given up more than 17 points in a game all year. They reached double figures in wins with last week’s victory, sixth time they have hit at least 10 wins since the school began play in 2008.
Dacula, which needs to tighten up its defense after allowing 59 points in its past two games, is familiar with Allatoona from two previous playoff meetings, both close games. The Falcons lost 14-13 to Allatoona in the 2017 second round, then edged the Buccaneers 28-21 in the 2018 second round.
The winner advances to play Richmond Hill or Westlake in the quarterfinals. Dacula would be on the road regardless of who wins the Richmond Hill-Westlake game.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Dacula won 28-21 in 2018
Location: Allatoona High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.