DALTON — Dacula’s volleyball team defeated host Dalton in five sets Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
The Falcons’ 25-14, 21-25, 26-24, 19-25, 15-11 victory sent them to the second round, where they will play at Sequoyah on Saturday.
Dacula was led by Anna Beth Stokes’ eight aces, 10 kills, four blocks, 16 assists and 15 digs, and Arissa Shepherd’s four aces, eight kills and 10 digs. They were back up by Emily Noce, who had seven kills, two blocks and scored the game-winning point, and
Kaya Gusaeff, who served at 100 percent and had 15 digs.
