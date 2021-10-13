DSC_5897.JPG
DACULA — Dacula opened the Class AAAAAA state softball playoffs with a sweep of visiting Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.

The Region 8-AAAAAA champion Falcons squeaked out a 3-2 win in Game 1, then took an 8-6 victory in the nightcap.

They advance to host Richmond Hill, the 2-AAAAAA runner-up, in the second round, scheduled for Oct. 19-21.

