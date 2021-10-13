urgent Dacula opens state softball playoffs with sweep of Kennesaw Mountain From Staff Reports Oct 13, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Andrew Weathers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DACULA — Dacula opened the Class AAAAAA state softball playoffs with a sweep of visiting Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.The Region 8-AAAAAA champion Falcons squeaked out a 3-2 win in Game 1, then took an 8-6 victory in the nightcap. They advance to host Richmond Hill, the 2-AAAAAA runner-up, in the second round, scheduled for Oct. 19-21. Recommended for you +81 PHOTOS: Dacula vs. Kennesaw Mountain Softball, Class AAAAAA State Playoffs Photos: Andrew Weathers Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 