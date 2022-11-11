Class AAAAAAA Football, First Round
Dacula Falcons (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Casey Vogt
Record: 3-7
Seed: No. 4
Last week: Beat Collins Hill 48-9
North Gwinnett Bulldogs (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bill Stewart
Record: 8-2
Seed: No. 1
Last week: Beat Norcross 35-27
North Gwinnett enters the Class AAAAAAA football playoff opener on a roll, riding a six-game winning streak that was capped last week by a 35-27 victory over Norcross for the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship.
An offense that went through uneven play in a 2-2 start has picked up steam throughout region play, including another strong showing against a talented Norcross defense in Game 10. Quarterback Ryan Hall was 6 of 12 passing for 136 yards and had 15 rushes for 176 yards and a touchdown, showing the skills that have him up to 1,191 passing yards, 604 rushing yards and 15 total TDs on the season. Julian Walters rushed 16 times for 93 yards and three scores against Norcross — he has 995 rushing yards and 13 TDs on the season.
Big defensive lineman Kayden McDonald carried 11 times for 61 yards and a score last week, in addition to another big game on defense with six tackles (four for losses), two sack and two QB hurries. Aiden Quinlan (93 percent blocking grade, three pancake blocks), Xavier Jean (94 percent blocking grade, two pancake blocks) and the offensive front paved the way for the big rushing game.
In addition to McDonald, North’s defense got stellar play from Tyler Walton (two tackles for losses, one sack, one caused fumble), Grant Godfrey (eight tackles, one QB hurry, one caused fumble) and Kody Sudduth (five tackles, one pass breakup).
Dacula picked an ideal time to play its best, routing defending state champion Collins Hill 48-9 last week to clinch a state playoff berth. The offensive outburst was particularly impressive from a team that hadn’t scored more than 25 in a game all season and had scored 35 points total through its first four region games.
The rushing attack keyed the Falcons’ late-season success, even in a lopsided loss to nationally ranked Mill Creek two weeks ago. Hector Davies topped the 100-yard rushing mark against Mill Creek, and followed it up with 216 rushing yards and four TDs in last week’s win over Collins Hill. Donovan Jones carried 17 times for 69 yards against Collins Hill, helping his team rack up a 41-9 halftime lead.
The Dacula defense also contributed two first-half scores, a 60-yard interception for a TD by Chuma Okoye and a 10-yard fumble return for a TD by Simeon Boulware.
When: Saturday, noon
Last meeting: Dacula won 26-21 in 2005
Winner plays: Lambert-Wheeler winner
Location: North Gwinnett High School
