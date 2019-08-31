Atlanta Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle was impressed after talking to Malcolm Hayes this spring.
The Dacula native reached out when he got back home from Alaska, where he finished his collegiate career in Anchorage.
“I did a little homework and I couldn't sign him at the time, in the middle of a playoff push, but I told him we'd stay in contact,” Pyle said.
Once the season was over, he invited Hayes to come to the arena for a look around and to talk.
“He's an extremely nice kid and I've heard his work ethic is amazing,” Pyle said. “I haven't heard one bad thing about him and I want to give him an opportunity.”
Pyle signed Hayes to a tryout contract for training camp.
“He's a really big kid,” Pyle said of the 6-foot-3, 220-pound versatile defenseman. “Some guys come in and play better in pro than in college because college is way too structured. He plays forward, too, and he gets in there and finishes hits.”
When it comes to a hockey pedigree, Hayes checks all the boxes.
He started out with the Atlanta Fire and got into the travel TPH Thunder program out of the IceForum in Duluth. When Hayes was 14, he went to Detroit to play for Belle Tire, one of the country's longtime powers of youth hockey. Then Hayes went to prep school in New Hampshire for three years and finished at the Cushing School in Massachusetts.
From there, Hayes went to the University of Maine.
As a freshman, he was moved up to forward after a lifetime at defense and had a big season. He didn't score a ton of points (six), but played 33 games at an unfamiliar position for one of the nation's elite programs.
Hayes tore his labrum a few games into his sophomore season, had surgery, and took a medical redshirt. Getting back into the lineup was difficult. He played 18 games as a junior and none as a senior.
“It was a rollercoaster,” Hayes said. “Obviously everyone has ups and downs in the game. I was having a little bit of success at forward, but it tested me mentally.”
Sitting out as a senior only motivated Hayes and he turned the injury, with its redshirt, into a positive. Hayes had one more year of NCAA eligibility and finished his college career at the University of Alaska-Anchorage.
“(Alaska) was definitely different,” the southerner said with a laugh. “But it was a good experience to get out and see some of the world and play hockey.
"I have to give so much praise to the coaching staff. A year ago, it didn't seem like this (playing pro) was even possible.”
UAA struggled last season, but Hayes was able to move back to his nature blueline spot halfway through the season and found his stride again after three difficult years.
“Finishing up they said they felt like I was their best defenseman,” Hayes said. “That was great to hear and I've been using it as fuel."
When he got back to Gwinnett in May, he reached out to coaches in the ECHL and SPHL.
“I wasn't sure what would happen,” Hayes said. “I didn't have that much exposure. I shot off as many emails as I could. I showed them a few clips and told them what I could bring to a team.”
Getting interest from Pyle, who was the team's coach when Hayes attended Gladiators games as a kid, is an opportunity Hayes doesn't take for granted.
“I just want to come into camp in the best shape possible and show what I can do,” Hayes said.
He's been working out, skating with other college and pro players in the area, since he got back from Alaska. He gets up early and gets to the IceForum around 7:45 a.m. for a 90-minute skate. In the afternoons, he hits the gym near his parents house in Dacula and then sets up a net on some tennis courts nearby to shoot pucks.
Hayes has talked to friends who have already made the jump to pro and so, as a rookie, is as prepared as possible for the next level.
“I know it's going to be a lot faster,” he said. “I'm prepared to make quick plays and try not to get caught overthinking.”