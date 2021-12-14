urgent Dacula names Jessica Pucciano as head volleyball coach From Staff Reports Dec 14, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dacula named Jessica Pucciano as head volleyball coach on Tuesday.Pucciano, who replaces Jason Berube, takes over a program that went 43-9 this past season and made the state playoffs as the No. 2 seed behind state champion Buford in Region 8-AAAAAA. Pucciano was previously head coach at Dacula from 2005-08 and at Shiloh from 2000-04. She has been an assistant at Dacula since 2013. Recommended for you +47 PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 13 Photos of dogs up for adoption at Barrow County Animal Control for the week of Dec. 13, 2020. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! 