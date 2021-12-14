FGmSQVEXMAA-HKS.jpeg

Dacula named Jessica Pucciano as head volleyball coach on Tuesday.

Pucciano, who replaces Jason Berube, takes over a program that went 43-9 this past season and made the state playoffs as the No. 2 seed behind state champion Buford in Region 8-AAAAAA.

Pucciano was previously head coach at Dacula from 2005-08 and at Shiloh from 2000-04. She has been an assistant at Dacula since 2013.

