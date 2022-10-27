Neighboring schools Dacula and Mill Creek have kept up a varsity football rivalry since 2006, but Friday’s matchup is their first as members of the same region and their first this late in the season after past games in late August or early September. Dacula is clinging to its playoff hopes, while Mill Creek wants to finish strong as the region’s No. 2 seed for the state playoffs.
The Hawks rebounded from their first loss — 39-27 to Buford two weeks ago — with a domination of Collins Hill in last week’s 54-0 victory. They scored in various ways in the victory, including a 75-yard kickoff return touchdown from Jaiden Patterson, a 38-yard punt return TD from Makhail Wood, a 20-yard interception for TD from Caleb Downs and a tackle in the end zone for a safety by Nick Maxey.
Meanwhile, the offense got two touchdown passes from Hayden Clark to Brendan Jenkins, TD runs from Clark and Downs and 85 rushing yards on only seven carries by Cam Robinson. Aidan Banfield (winning grade on offensive line, three pancake blocks) and Jeremiah Schine (winning grade on offensive line) stood out up front.
Maxey (four tackles for losses, one quarterback hurry, one caused turnover, safety), Jamal Anderson (three tackles, one sack, one QB hurry) and Nic Denick (six tackles, one for loss, one sack) were among the defensive leaders.
Dacula picked up an important region win over Central Gwinnett two weeks ago, but got overwhelmed last Friday in a 50-7 loss at Buford. After the Mill Creek game, the Falcons return home for a matchup with Collins Hill in the regular-season finale.
Commented