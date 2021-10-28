A big football game is on deck for Dacula, which hosts Buford on Nov. 5 for the Region 8-AAAAAA championship. But first the Falcons have to focus on Friday’s game against Central Gwinnett.
After entering region play on a three-game losing streak, Dacula has gone 4-0 in region play to tie defending state champion Buford for first place. It hasn’t always been easy during that span, though. Shiloh led 7-3 midway through the third quarter last week before the Falcons score the game’s final 20 points, beginning with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Austin Adcock to Moussa Barry. Simeon Boulware forced a fumble on Shiloh’s next possession, and Kyle Efford turned that into a TD run and a 17-7 lead. Dacula’s defense controlled the game — Shiloh’s TD was on an interception return — and William Green had a pair of interceptions.
Friday’s game is the season finale for Central, which has scored just 49 points in an eight-game losing streak since a season-opening win over Discovery.
The Black Knights nearly upset Dacula last season, only losing by four points.
