Alexander Cougars (5-AAAAAA)
Coach: Matthew Combs
Record: 6-3
Last week: Had a bye
Dacula Falcons (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Clint Jenkins
Record: 6-3
Last week: Lost to Buford 35-0
Dacula’s regular-season finale was disappointing, both with the score and with the performance. Early mistakes put the Falcons in a quick 14-0 hole that grew to 21-0 by the end of the first quarter. It was their second straight lackluster showing after nearly being upset by Central Gwinnett on Nov. 13.
But those results are in the past, so the goal now is refocusing on the postseason, which begins Friday with a home game against Alexander. The Cougars had won three of four, including impressive wins over Dalton (31-28) and Carrollton (23-22), before their regular-season finale was called off.
Douglas is 1-4 in first-round games since 2014, but the Falcons know it will take a much better performance this week to get past the Cougars and kick-start another playoff run — they have made back-to-back semifinal appearances the past two seasons.
Kaleb Edwards’ return (503 rushing yards, seven touchdowns, 15 catches for 248 yards, two TDs) gives Dacula a boost on offense and defense for the postseason. It takes some of the offensive load off running back Kyle Efford, who carried a heavy burden late in the season that pushed him to 1,048 rushing yards and 17 TDs on the season. He also had 58 tackles (16 for losses) and 14 quarterback hurries on a defense that is led by T.J. Young’s 101 tackles (14 for losses).
Dacula wants to keep the ground game going, but quarterback Blaine Jenkins (1,072 yards, eight TDs) likely will need to make an impact in the passing games as the playoffs progress.
If Dacula wins, it advances to play the winner of Allatoona and Johns Creek in next week’s second round (at Allatoona or hosting Johns Creek).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Dacula High School
