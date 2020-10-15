Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Heath Webb
Record: 1-3, 0-1 region
Last week: Lost to Habersham Central 27-21
Dacula Falcons (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Clint Jenkins
Record: 2-2, 1-0 region
Last week: Beat Lanier 28-27
Despite being close geographically — roughly 12 miles down Ga. Highway 316 — they have played only six times, all since 2006 and all won by Dacula. The hosts hope that trend continues Friday night in the second region game for both sides.
The Bulldogs lost a close game to Habersham Central last week, while Dacula opened region play with a close victory over Lanier. The matchup featured the two teams that have ruled 8-AAAAAA over the past four years, and Dacula remained unbeaten against Lanier during that stretch.
The Falcons had to come back, then hang on in what wasn’t a clean game. But it was a win.
“Our kids never panicked,” Jenkins said. “They took it one play at a time and were able to move on. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but kept fighting there. We’ve got to clean our mess up.”
Kaleb Edwards did his part to propel Dacula last Friday. He rushed 18 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and caught two passes for 83 yards and another score. He reaped the rewards from a good night by the offensive line, led by Adam Watkins’ 90 percent grade and six pancake blocks.
Dacula was led defensively last week by T.J. Young (12 tackles, one for loss), Kyle Efford (12 tackles, four for losses, two quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery) and Dylan Hand (five tackles, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, one interception).
The Falcons have won 21 straight region games dating back to a loss to Parkview in the final game of the 2015 regular season.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Dacula won 61-31 last year
Location: Dacula High School
