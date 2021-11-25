Johns Creek’s run as a No. 4 seed in the Class AAAAAA state football playoffs brought good fortune for Dacula, too — a home playoff game in Friday’s quarterfinals. Now the Falcons have to deal with surging Johns Creek, which upset Region 5-AAAAAA champion Rome 31-27 in the first round and rolled past Evans 45-14 in last week’s second round.
The Gladiators’ only losses are to Carrollton (41-28), region champion Cambridge (48-47) and Creekview (28-20). Their successful run features a balanced offense triggered by Kyle Durham, who has thrown for 2,529 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 483 yards and eight more scores. Joshua Thompson has 43 catches for 1,156 yards and 20 TDs. Tylan Johnson leads the ground game with 1,399 rushing yards and 12 TDs.
Dacula is in the quarterfinals for the third time in four seasons — and the first time under first-year head coach Casey Vogt — thanks to a 29-21 win over previously unbeaten 2-AAAAAA champion Brunswick last week. The Falcons played well defensively and found enough offense by relying heavily on Kyle Efford, who rushed for 187 yards and two TDs, in addition to throwing for a score.
