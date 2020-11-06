DACULA — In a battle of Region 8-AAAAAA foes, the Dacula Falcons defeated the Shiloh Generals by the score of 51-7 on Friday night.
The Falcons (5-2, 4-0 region) set the early tone of the game by taking advantage of great field position, Shiloh mistakes and a stellar defensive effort.
“Our defense did a really good job tonight," Dacula head coach Clint Jenkins said. "Shiloh has a very big and fast team but I felt we were successful by being gap sound, staying home and not getting up the field too much.
“We wanted to get off to a good, fast start in the game and I felt as though we accomplished that by being opportunistic and taking advantage of some Shiloh mistakes.”
Dacula took advantage of an early Shiloh mistake when the punter mishandled the snap, giving the Falcons excellent field position at the Generals' 23-yard line.
Four plays later, Kyle Efford opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run. Nick Daniel converted the PAT to give the Falcons an early 7-0 lead with 8:10 left in the first quarter.
The Dacula defensive unit forced a turnover on the ensuing Shiloh (2-6, 1-3) possession. Dylan Hand picked off a pass and returned it 21 yards for a Falcon TD. Following the PAT, Dacula led 14-0, still early in the first quarter.
Another mistake by the Generals on their next possession turned into more Falcons points. As Shiloh was attempting to punt from its own end zone, the punter stepped on the end line for a safety, and Dacula led 16-0 with 5:15 remaining in the first quarter.
Efford closed out the Falcons first scoring barrage with a 6-yard run to push the lead to 23-0.
Dacula scored again early in the second quarter as quarterback Blaine Jenkins sprinted into the end zone with a 6-yard scamper to give the Falcons a 30-0 halftime lead.
“I felt like we got a little lax in the second quarter and there were some things we definitely needed to clean up going into halftime,” said Clint Jenkins.
Dacula came out with a renewed effort in the third quarter.
On the third play from scrimmage, Blaine Jenkins connected with a streaking Andre Wilson on a 53-yard TD pass. Daniel added the PAT, increasing the Falcon lead to 37-0 at the 10:20 mark of the third quarter.
Following a short Shiloh punt midway through the third quarter, mistakes again plagued the Generals. On third-and-8, Shiloh was hit with a pass interference call, handing Dacula a first down at the Shiloh 8. On the next play, Blaine Jenkins found Efford over the middle for an 8-yard TD pass. The Falcons led 44-0 with 4:35 left in the third quarter.
Donovan Williams closed out the scoring for the Falcons with a 33-yard run late in the third quarter.
Shiloh did not quit and put together a long drive to get on the scoreboard. Robert Shumake crashed into the end zone from the 8-yard line for the Generals' only score. Sterling Knowles added the PAT.
“We have another tough battle next week as we face Central Gwinnett," Clint Jenkins said. "I know that we will have to be ready to play.”
Blaine Jenkins had a good night passing for two scores. He was 6 of 8 for 121 yards in the game.
Dacula 51, Shiloh 7
Shiloh 0 0 7 0 - 7
Dacula 23 7 21 0 - 51
FIRST QUARTER
Dacula: Kyle Efford 6 run (Nick Daniel kick) 8:10
Dacula: Dylan Hand 21 interception return (Daniel kick) 7:10
Dacula: Safety, 5:15
Dacula: Efford 6 run (Daniel kick) 3:10
SECOND QUARTER
Dacula: Blaine Jenkins 5 run (Daniel kick) 6:45
THIRD QUARTER
Dacula: Andre Wilson 53 pass from Jenkins (Daniel kick) 10:20
Dacula: Efford 8 pass from Jenkins (Daniel kick) 4:35
Dacula: Donavan Williams 33 run (Daniel kick) 4:15
Shiloh: Robert Shumake 8 run (Daniel kick) :25
FOURTH QUARTER
None
