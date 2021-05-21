Jake Bova’s baseball career has centered around Grayson, but that’s about to change.
Dacula hired Bova as its head baseball coach this week to replace Scott Gaffney, who stepped down last month to spend more time with his family. Bova has coached the last decade at Grayson, where he also played high school baseball.
“I’m real excited,” Bova said. “It’s bittersweet to be leaving Grayson. I graduated from Grayson in 2008, so I was here playing four years and I’ve coached here for 10 years, so I’ve spent 14 years of my baseball career here. So it’s bittersweet, but I’m definitely excited to get over to Dacula and get things rolling over there. I am excited about having my own program. Dacula’s a good spot, a small town community feel and a good community. I’m excited to get over there and give back to that community. I know the school’s been around a long time and has a rich history. I’m excited to be a part of that.”
Bova just finished his third season working with the varsity pitchers at Grayson, which reached the Class AAAAAAA Elite Eight this season. He began his coaching career as a ninth grade assistant for the Rams, then was promoted to ninth grade head coach before he rose to the varsity level. The career path wasn’t what he planned when he earned his degree in criminal justice from Georgia Gwinnett College — his goal was always a career in law enforcement — but that changed shortly after graduation. He now teaches Algebra II in addition to coaching baseball.
“Coach (Seth) Rhine, the former head coach at Grayson, asked me to come back for the summer to help out, and here I am 10 years later still doing it,” said Bova, who played one baseball season at Andrew College before ending his playing career. “Once I started coaching I realized how much I enjoyed it and how much I enjoyed working with kids. A couple of years in (to coaching), I decided this is what I wanted to do. I got my master’s in education, and probably four or five years into my coaching, I decided I wanted to be a head coach. I can’t be more thankful to (current Grayson head coach) Jed Hixson for everything he’s done for me. He knew what my aspirations were and he’s done an absolute great job getting me prepared for it. Like I told him, I can be successful moving on because of everything he taught me.”
Bova inherits a Dacula baseball program that improved steadily in seven seasons with Gaffney as head coach. The team broke more than 40 program records during Gaffney’s tenure, including wins in a season with 19. The Falcons made the state playoffs from 2017-19 — the second time in program history they made the postseason three straight years — and the 2017 appearance was their first trip to state in 37 years. Their 2019 team hosted Dacula’s first state playoff series and made the program’s deepest playoff run by reaching the second round.
The COVID-19 pandemic stopped the 2020 season and denied Dacula a shot at four straight playoff trips, then a string of close losses in Region 8-AAAAAA play kept Dacula from the postseason in 2021.
“I want to go over and build on what’s already been built there and then expand on it,” said Bova, who has two young children, daughter Skylar and son Jaxson, with his wife Brittany. “Last year they didn’t make the playoffs and I think that’s going to be one of our main goals the first year. I feel like in that region we should be making the playoffs. I know the region’s pretty top heavy with Buford and Winder-Barrow, but that’s a big thing we’ll be talking about. … If we play the game of baseball well, we can be successful regardless of who we’re playing against, so that’s going to be a big goal, making sure we get ourselves back in the playoffs. I feel like we can do that with the players we have coming back. And just continue to build on it. I don’t want to stop at the first round. I want to keep going. That can take time and I understand that. But that’s the joy of building a program.”
