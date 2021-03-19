Dacula announced Casey Vogt as the high school’s new head football coach Friday.
Vogt was defensive coordinator at Northside-Warner Robins last season, his first in high school coaching after 20 years of experience at the college level. He replaces Clint Jenkins, who was hired as the head coach at Morgan County.
“(Vogt) is a great fit for our community and he’ll be able to continue the success we’ve had,” Dacula athletic and activities director Zach Smith said. “He’s a man of high character and he’s going to do a great job with our kids.”
Vogt is familiar with Gwinnett from his time as an assistant coach at Mercer from 2013-19. He served an offensive line coach and offensive coordinator for the Bears.
Because of that knowledge, the Pennsylvania native was interested in Dacula when he saw the opening.
“The first thing (I liked) was the stability for my family, my wife and two kids,” Vogt said. “You can win here and be really successful here as a coach and you look for that. Is there a foundation in place? Coach Jenkins and Coach Tommy Jones and Coach (Kevin) Maloof, those guys all set the foundation in place here. And you look at the academics of a place like Dacula, it’s a really strong school academically so I know I’m dealing with good, high character kids. I’m thrilled to be here.”
Vogt, whose father Jim coached high school football for 46 years in Pennsylvania, played college football at Slippery Rock University, where he got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant. He also spent a year as a graduate assistant at Tulane before stints at Gannon University (offensive line coach, recruiting coordinator), Youngstown State (tight ends, assistant offensive line coach) and Colgate (offensive line coach, recruiting coordinator).
In 2013, he became offensive coordinator at Mercer, where he made recruiting visits to Gwinnett regularly and became familiar with football in the area. He knows the competition level will be tough in Region 8-AAAAAA in his new job.
“It’s a great region. They’re all big games. Every game’s a blockbuster game. There’s not a cupcake on the schedule and those are exciting games,” Vogt said. “One of our rivalry games is Mill Creek and the quarterback we had at Mercer for five years, John Russ, we were Mill Creek fans because of John. So it be exciting to play that game. There’s really good football around here. The teams are really well-coached. And talent-wise, there’s ton of talent. I’m excited. There’s a challenge every week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.