F4UAyLJXYAAatWS.jpg
USA Shooting

Dacula grad Will Hinton and his two USA Shooting teammates were crowned Men’s Trap Team world champions at the 2023 International Shooting Sports Federation World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Hinton, Derrick Mein and Derek Haldeman won gold in the competition that featured the combined scores of 33 teams. The trio’s final score was 368 out of 375, just ahead of the Italian team’s 367.

