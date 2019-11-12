Western Carolina linebacker Ty Harris, a Dacula grad, was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 23-20, overtime win over East Tennessee State.
The 6-foot-1, 245-pound junior led a strong defensive effort for Western Carolina in the rivalry game victory last Saturday, sharing game-high honors with 11 tackles including eight solo stops. He also tallied a career-high four tackles for losses.
Over the past three seasons, Harris has recorded seven double-digit tackle performances in his career — three coming this year. He currently leads the Catamounts and ranks fifth in the SoCon with 81 tackles for an average of 8.1 average per game. He ranks just outside the top 10 for tackles for losses with seven on the season.