Former Dacula standout Kaleb Edwards announced Monday that he has medically retired from football.
Edwards is a junior at Georgia Tech, where he has contributed the last two seasons at defensive back, running back and on special teams. He made 13 tackles as a true freshman in 2021, then made 11 tackles last season before transitioning to running back.
While he is giving up football, Edwards plans to remain at Georgia Tech to finish his education.
“All good things must come to an end,” Edwards wrote on social media. “I have made the tough decision to medically retire from football. I thank God for allowing me to play this game, and blessing me every step of the way. He makes no mistakes in His doings. I’m thankful for all of the memories and joy that football has brought me over the years. I will be earning one of the best degrees here at the Georgia Institute of Technology and I am ready to embark on the next chapters of my life.”
The 6-foot, 222-pounder was the Daily Post’s Offensive Player of the Year as a Dacula junior in 2019, when he carried 66 times for 1,153 yards and 15 touchdowns and had 29 catches for 566 yards and three more scores. He was a Daily Post Super Six selection as a senior.
"Son, you’ve had an outstanding career on the field of play," Craig Edwards, Kaleb's father and a coach at Dacula, posted on social media. "I wouldn’t trade any moment we’ve shared walking on, walking off or on the sidelines from youth ball all the way through this point of your life and career.
"We’re thankful for God’s protection and His watchful eye over you, His hands always guiding you. Whatever He has in store for you next, no doubt will be just as great as the experiences you’ve had playing this game. We love you tremendously young man.
"To (Georgia Tech) Coach (Brent) Key, his staff, medical staff, we can’t thank you enough for seeing to him the way you have and for that we’re forever grateful. To (previous Tech) Coach (Geoff) Collins, thank you for giving him an opportunity to live out his dream."
