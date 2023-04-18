EdwardsK_Headshots_021021_DK-08-e1613599804957-743x1024.jpg

Kaleb Edwards

Former Dacula standout Kaleb Edwards announced Monday that he has medically retired from football.

Edwards is a junior at Georgia Tech, where he has contributed the last two seasons at defensive back, running back and on special teams. He made 13 tackles as a true freshman in 2021, then made 11 tackles last season before transitioning to running back.

