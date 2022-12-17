Just before Thanksgiving, Joe Efford made a long-awaited trip home and got to see his family for the first time in nearly two years.
The time was enjoyable and all Efford, a professional soccer player internationally since he graduated from Dacula in 2014, expected for the most part. The only thing he would change is beyond his control — he made the trip on crutches.
The 26-year-old hasn’t played since early October when he was hurt during a training session with his Scottish Premiership club, Motherwell FC, one of the more prominent teams in Scotland’s top league. Motherwell was preparing for a match with Rangers when Efford took a shot from a teammate in a small-sided game that dealt him a tough injury.
“It was kind of like a gun shot,” Efford said. “It was a scary feeling of course.”
An examination revealed that Efford had completely torn his rectus femoris tendon, where the quadricep muscle attaches at the front of the hip. Legendary Spanish player Andres Iniesta suffered the same injury a couple of years ago.
Shortly after the injury, Efford flew to London for surgery to repair the tendon, leaving him with three to four months of recovery after physical therapy and rehabilitation, which started right after the surgery.
“It’s a big blow for Joe as his recent performances have been really impressive,” Motherwell manager Steven Hammell said in a release on the club’s website. “We were just starting training and Joe felt something in his thigh after taking a shot. Sadly, it was worse than we feared, and he has now had surgery to correct it. We will support him as much as we can and look forward to getting him back in 2023.”
The winger had played well in back-to-back matches prior to the injury, including a one-goal, two-assist outing in a victory over Ross County on Oct. 4.
“It started going really, really well, my confidence was there, and I scored and assisted two games before,” said Efford, the only American on Motherwell’s first team. “I was really in a good place. It was unfortunate. It’s how sports go sometimes.”
Despite the current setback, Efford has been on a rising track in European soccer since he graduated high school and bet on his own abilities by turning down top college soccer scholarships to pursue pro soccer. There were no guarantees the risk would pay off, but he worked his way from club to club to his current home at Motherwell, just outside of Glasgow.
“Of course it’s like a dream come true (to play pro soccer),” Efford said. “You always set your sights higher, but of course you look back and you’re thankful. I’ve accomplished what I wanted to accomplish. It was worth the risk.”
The early days of navigating pro soccer were challenging with tryouts in Ireland, France and several other places. After a 2014-15 trial with FC Botosani in Romania, he earned a two-year deal with RCD Mallorca in Spain’s Segunda Division, but he broke his contract after some paperwork issues, which led to a series of trials in France, Ireland and Portugal.
He landed at Ergotelis, and truly excelled with 29 goals in 82 appearances in three seasons for the Greek club. He transferred in July 2020 from Ergotelis to Belgian First Division A club Waasland-Beveren, where he played 19 matches in the 2020-21 season before a transfer to Motherwell in January 2022.
“It’s definitely a good place,” Efford said of Motherwell. “I’m happy with everything there, the facilities, the lifestyle. Also speaking English makes a big difference for me and my wife (of two years Salua, also a Dacula grad).”
Efford had three goals and an assist in 16 appearances last season with Motherwell, and played well this season until he was derailed by the injury and ensuing surgery.
“I’m not really injury prone,” said Efford, whose younger brother Kyle is a freshman on Georgia Tech’s football team. “A little hamstring pain sometimes, but nothing serious like this.”
When he isn’t living his dream of pro soccer in Europe, Efford and his wife have enjoyed living abroad and traveling, though their hiking hobby is on hiatus thanks to the crutches.
“I get to go all over the place in Europe,” he said. “I’ve visited Switzerland, the Canary Islands, all over Scotland, London. I’ve basically seen all of Europe. Whoever thought the soccer ball, the football could take you there to see all these places, like the Eiffel Tower. … Before this, I had just traveled in the States and my first time overseas was England when I was 16.”
The experiences are likely to continue for Efford, who said he thinks he will live in the United Kingdom and Europe beyond his playing career. He doesn’t plan to reach that stage for some time, though.
“The goal is to focus on longevity and play as long as possible,” Efford said.
