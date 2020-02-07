Dacula grad Joe Efford, with a recent hat trick, moved up to second in scoring in the history of his professional soccer team, Ergotelis FC in Greece.
The 23-year-old, in his third season with the club, moved his total to 31 goals with the three-goal outing. He has 10 goals in 15 matches this season.
Efford played previously in Spain and Portugal before signing with Ergotelis.
