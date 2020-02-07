061919_GDP_Joe_Efford_02.jpg
Buy Now

Dacula grad Joe Efford is set to begin his third season playing for Ergotelis. He led the Greek team in goals and assists last year, his fourth playing professional soccer after he opted to go overseas instead of to college when he graduated from Dacula in 2014. 

 Staff Photo: Christine Troyke

Dacula grad Joe Efford, with a recent hat trick, moved up to second in scoring in the history of his professional soccer team, Ergotelis FC in Greece.

The 23-year-old, in his third season with the club, moved his total to 31 goals with the three-goal outing. He has 10 goals in 15 matches this season.

Efford played previously in Spain and Portugal before signing with Ergotelis.

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.