Dacula grad Hunter Fry, a senior golfer at USC Upstate, won the first individual tournament of his college career Tuesday.
Fry shot 1-under-par 71 in the final round of UNC Wilmington’s Seahawk Intercollegiate, recording two birdies on the back nine and an eagle on the 17th hole at River Landing. He finished at 9 under, two shots ahead of runner-up Drew Hackett of UNCW.
Fry, who shot 69 and 67 in the first two rounds, led the tournament in par-3 scoring (3 under), was second in par-5 scoring (7 under) and was third with 13 birdies.
