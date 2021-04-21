Dacula grad Hunter Fry, a senior golfer at USC Upstate, won the Big South Conference Tournament on Tuesday at The Patriot at Grand Harbor Country Club in Ninety Six, S.C.
Fry is the first USC Upstate male golfer in the Division I era to win a conference championship and is the first from his school to win conference since 2007, when the Spartans were in the Peach Belt Conference.
The victory gives Fry automatic entry into the NCAA Championships.
Fry finished the three-day tournament at 9-under-par 204, closing with back-to-back rounds of 67 after a first-round 70 that saw him two strokes off the lead. His winning score was two shots ahead two golfers who tied for runner-up honors.
