Dacula grad Hunter Fry placed third in the recent the Golfweek True Blue Amateur at True Blue Golf Resort in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Fry finished the three-day event at 11 under par. He shot 69, 68 and 68.
He is a senior at the University of South Carolina Upstate, where he is playing a fifth season because of COVID-19’s cancellation of last season.
