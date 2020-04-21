University of South Carolina Upstate senior Hunter Fry, a Dacula grad, made the Big South Conference All-Academic Team for men’s golf this week.
Fry, a business administration major, has a 3.61 GPA. Fry ranked fourth in the Big South in scoring average with a 71.88 this season, which included a career-low 66 at the Kiawah Island Classic.
"Every year, Hunter has gotten better on the course and has improved his tournament scoring average," USC Upstate head golf coach Todd Lawton said. "The fact that he hasn't sacrificed his performance in the classroom is a great example for others. I'm proud to coach him and I'm excited about his future."
