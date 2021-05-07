Dacula grad Hunter Fry, a senior at USC Upstate, earned the Big South Conference’s automatic qualifying spot into the NCAA Men’s Golf Regional at The Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tenn.
He is one of 10 individuals not on qualifying teams in the event, which serves as a qualifier for the NCAA Championships.
"Exciting to have Hunter playing in the Kingston Springs NCAA Regionals," USC Upstate head golf coach Todd Lawton said. "I know he will be ready as he's been preparing so well for every event all season. Looking forward to him having this opportunity to compete at the highest level."
Last month, Fry became the first USC Upstate male golfer to win an individual conference championship in the Division I era. Fry earned the automatic bid from the conference and earned a spot on the All-Championship team. The senior also earned a spot on the All-Conference team and All-Academic team.
Going into the Big South Championships, Fry was shooting even par for the season with a 72.00 stroke average. He finished with a pair of wins on the season and three rounds of 67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.