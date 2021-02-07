Dacula grad Hannah Jefcoat, a senior track and field athlete at Tennessee, broke her own school record in the pole vault Saturday during the Virginia Tech’s Doc Hale Elite Meet.
Jefcoat cleared 14 feet, 2 3/4 inches (4.34 meters), the third-best height in the Southeastern Conference this season and the sixth-best height nationally for the current indoor season.
"No one has worked as hard as Hannah has," Tennessee head coach Beth Alford-Sullivan said after the meet. "She's been putting it together year after year, so this result today was really rewarding. In addition to refreshing the live results, I was getting live texts from coach Ryan Foster, so it was pretty fun. I was very excited that she got over the 4.24 bar, and to hit that 4.34 on her last attempt, it was just fun to see."
Jefcoat was an honorable mention All-American in 2019, in addition to earning SEC Academic Honor Roll, USTFCCA All-Academic Team and CoSIDA Academic All-District honors throughout her career.
