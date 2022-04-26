Georgia Tech softball shortstop Jin Sileo, a sophomore from Dacula, has been named ACC Co-Player of the Week after putting on an all-around show through five games, the league announced on Tuesday.
With the recognition, Sileo receives the first weekly ACC honor of her career. The award also marks Tech’s third selection this season, following junior catcher Emma Kauf’s ACC Player of the Week recognition just a week ago and junior pitcher Chandler Dennis’ ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week honor in March.
Sileo was all over the field throughout the week, making highlight reel plays in the field and exploding from the dish. On top of her SportsCenter worthy barehand flick and leaping grab on Sunday, the walking web gem batted .533 on the week, going 8-for-15 with a pair of doubles and RBI, seven runs scored, three walks and five stolen bases. She posted a .611 on-base percentage as well as a .667 slugging percentage with the effort.
The stud shortstop opened the week by scoring two of Tech’s eight runs against Troy as she drew a pair of walks and swiped a couple of bags. She followed that with a 2-for-3 day at the dish against Georgia State as she knocked a double, drove in a third security run for the Jackets and stole a pair of bases in Tech’s 3-0 win over the Panthers.
Sileo put forth a 4-for-8 day in the White and Gold’s doubleheader against Charlotte, aiding the Jackets to a pair of wins. She went 2-for-4 while scoring two crucial runs, including Tech’s first and the final of the game as the White and Gold walked off the 49ers in 10 innings, 3-2. The vacuum in the middle then posted another 2-for-4 line as she scored another run and stole another base in an 8-2 victory. To help the Jackets secure the sweep of Charlotte in the week’s finale, Sileo went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored while keeping the 49er bats contained with her two remarkable plays in the field as Tech reigned victorious, 7-4.
On the season, Sileo’s five swiped bags through the week bumped her into a tie for fifth in the ACC in stolen bases with 17 to date. She also leads the team in runs scored with 37 on the year while locking down the middle of the field, making multiple top plays.
