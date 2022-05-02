While it would appear that Elsie Igberaese is setting a personal record or inching up in the Georgia track and field record books nearly every time she competes, the former Dacula High School standout is just happy to be competing again.
A redshirt sophomore thrower for the Bulldogs, Igberaese in November 2020 was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system. And after eight months, three surgeries, four chemotherapy cycles and three rounds of radiation, she was proclaimed cancer-free last July and was able to return to competition for the 2022 indoor track and field season.
Suffice to say, just having breakfast each morning is now considered a blessing by the cancer-free Igberaese.
“I’ve been so good ever since being cancer-free last July,” she said during a recent telephone interview. “It’s been really good not to worry about symptoms like fatigue or swollen lymph nodes or just a lack of energy. I’ve been feeling really good and performing really well ever since, so that’s a great relief.
“I’ve learned not to take life for granted and not to take the sport that I love for granted. After high school, up until this season I hadn’t competed in three years. That was a long wait…It’s been a real blessing to get back out there and do what I love.”
With the SEC Outdoor Championships set for May 12-14 at Ole Miss, the NCAA East Regional scheduled for May 25-28 in Bloomington, Indiana, and the NCAA Outdoor Nationals on the books for early June in Eugene, Oregon, Igberaese looks to be peaking at the right time.
At the Torrin Lawrence Memorial held last weekend in Athens, Igberaese won the discus event with a personal-best throw of 174 feet, 5 inches, the fourth-best throw in Georgia history and the team’s best throw in a decade. She also finished second in the hammer throw with a mark of 190-4.
“It was our first home meet and the last regular-season meet, and the goal was to go out and compete at home and enjoy it and also further my marks for regionals and for SECs, so I think I accomplished my goals,” said Igberaese, whose previous best discus mark came at the Florida Relays in early April. “The hammer was steady and in the discus I got a PR, so I was really happy about that.
“That PR was already a huge jump. My previous PR was 170-5 and last weekend I threw 174-5. So I increased 4 feet. I was proud of that, and it was good to get a PR and a good mark for regionals.”
Interestingly enough, Igberaese finished second in the hammer throw to her sister, Chelsie Igberaese, a University of Alabama thrower who is redshirting this outdoor season and competed unattached in Athens. It was one of the first times the two sisters have seen each other in 2022.
“Since high school, we’d only competed against each other in the previous indoor season,” Igberaese said of her sister, who is two years her senior. “It was good to get to compete against Chelsie again. And with her redshirting and coming to Athens to compete was so much fun. It was so good seeing her, first of all, and competing against her and cheering her on. Up until last weekend, we hadn’t seen each other since the indoor season — March maybe?”
While Igberaese feels doubly blessed to be cancer-free and back on the track, she received an unexpected shot in the arm in late April when she was recognized at the Dawgs Choice Awards ceremony (hosted by the UGA Athletic Association and supported by The Georgia Way and the UGA Student Athlete Advisory Committee) as the Inspirational Athlete of the Year.
“I was shocked because I didn’t know I was in the running for the award in the first place,” she said. “So when they called my name, I was surprised. It was a great honor to be recognized by The Georgia Way and by Georgia athletics in general.
“To know that in some way I inspired people is an amazing feeling. It was definitely a surreal moment to receive that award and a standing ovation. It brought tears to my eyes because I was overwhelmed with support and joy. It was amazing.”
While the daughter of Joy and Collins Igberaese of Dacula is a redshirt sophomore athletically, she’s a junior academically and is majoring in statistics. She plans to work in data analytics and data sciences when her throwing days are over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.